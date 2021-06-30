Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind Chandwani wishes her on birthday: 'I'm often identified by your name, feel proud'

Milind Chandwani, boyfriend of actor Avika Gor, on Wednesday shared a candid picture of them and penned a special post as she rang in her 24th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Milind said that he was earlier known as 'the social worker' but now he's often identified as Avika's boyfriend and feels 'extremely proud' about it.

Milind Chandwani lauded Avika Gor for her 'kind qualities' and also assured her that he will 'always have your back because I know you've got mine'. Avika rose to fame for playing the lead role in the television series Balika Vadhu.

Milind wrote with the post, "Hey beautiful, I don't know how I got so lucky, to be with this amazing human. I wish the world could see all the kind qualities that you possess. You make sure that everyone around you is happy all the time, and that is beautiful. You treat everyone with the utmost respect and kindness, even if that person has hurt you over and over again. You're so passionate about your work. I can list down a thousand more things but all I want to say is 'I don't believe in soulmates, but.... Teri nazron ne dil pe kiya jo asar...'. You know how irritating I find this trend, yet, I'll embrace it for you. I will always have your back because I know you've got mine."

"Before I met you, I was Milind Chandwani, the social worker or the person, who was invited as a 'Real Hero' on Roadies Real Heroes. Now, I'm often identified by your name (Avika Gor's boyfriend) and most people would think that it might bother me, but all I feel is extremely proud. I feel proud of you and proud of being with you. So, clearly, I'm glad that you were born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday once again, my love @avikagor," he concluded.

Reacting to his post, Avika took to the comments section and wrote, "Brb , *happy tears*. Fans also wished Avika and showered her with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "I was just waiting for this long post for avika' s birthday,, many many happy returns of the day..dear avika." Another said, "Both are so lovely." A third commented, "Love you both."

Avika has been in a relationship with Milind of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame. She recently responded to link-up rumours with her former co-star Manish Raisinghan. Avika and Manish had worked together on Sasural Simar Ka.

Avika had said that both of them were affected by the rumours and had even decided to keep a distance from each other that continued for two weeks. However, they later decided that there was no reason to keep their distance.