Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Avika Gor's fan told her he was ashamed to watch Balika Vadhu with family, here's why
tv

Avika Gor's fan told her he was ashamed to watch Balika Vadhu with family, here's why

Avika Gor said that a fan had once told her that he was ashamed to watch Balika Vadhu with his family. Avika played the role of Anandi in the 2008 popular television serial.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Avika Gor played the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

Actor Avika Gor, who essayed the role of Anandi in the 2008 popular television serial Balika Vadhu, has recalled the reaction of a fan, who told her that he was ashamed to watch Balika Vadhu with his family. He apologised to her, adding that his family practises child marriages too.

Balika Vadhu, which aired from 2008 to 2016, was based in rural Rajasthan and revolved around the life of a child bride, chronicling her journey from childhood to adulthood.

Speaking to Indian Express on television shows' impact on audiences, Avika Gor said, "I remember I was in Delhi in 2010, and a man, in his sixties came up to me and said, 'Baccha humein maaf karna par hum aapka show apne parivar ke saath nahi dekh sakte. Humein sharam aati hai (Please forgive us, we cannot watch your show with our family as we feel ashamed)'. When I asked him why he said that... because his family practises the same thing. However, he promised me that it won’t happen again."

She also added, "I was so shaken that I didn’t know how to react but his statement made me so proud. TV serials have the sole responsibility to entertain but with that, if we manage to change one life, one family, it’s just such an achievement. I also remember a journalist who told me that an eight-year-old girl in Kolkata stood in her mandap refusing to get married, saying ‘Anandi ne mana kiya hai’ (Anandi has forbidden child marriages). There is a reason the show is coming back as this evil practice is still prevalent in society and we need to make people see the ills of it."

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan was nicknamed 'Papa Bear' on Chak De! India set, reveals Vidya Malavade: 'We had tiny crushes on him'

In the serial, Avika Gor played Anandi who gets married to Jagdish in their childhood. Colors TV has announced a reboot of the series with a new cast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avika gor avika gor instagram balika vadhu
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP