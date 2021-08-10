Shah Rukh Khan was nicknamed 'Papa Bear' on Chak De! India set, reveals Vidya Malavade: 'We had tiny crushes on him'

Actor Vidya Malavade has revealed that actor Shah Rukh Khan was nicknamed 'Papa Bear' on the set of Chak De! India. As the film clocked 14 years, Vidya took a trip down memory lane and recalled her experience working with the 'most humble and incredibly patient' actor.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vidya Malavade said, "Shah Rukh Khan is the most humble actor and he is incredibly patient. In Chak De! India, some of us were actors, some were players. He was both. He is a fantastic sportsman. We had a name for him on the set. We used to call him, ‘Papa Bear’. We all had these tiny crushes on him of course because, hello, he was Shah Rukh Khan!"

She added, "He had this amazing quality of bringing us together as a team. He was very mindful of what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong. Some of us were acting for the first time so they would not know where the light was coming from. He would always be there, teaching things. He would tell us little things that would enhance our performances. He was literally like a coach to us on the sets."

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India released in 2007. The film is based on the underdog Indian women's hockey team. In the film, the character of Shah Rukh, Kabir Khan, guides the team to win the world championship.

Recently, the film was remembered during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After the Indian women's hockey team entered the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, coach Sjoerd Marijne had tweeted, "Sorry family , I coming again later."

Replying to him, Shah Rukh had said, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan."

However, the team couldn't win a medal at the Olympics. Shah Rukh had tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory." To his tweet, Sjoerd replied, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say."