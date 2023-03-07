Avril Lavigne and Tyga appear to make their relationship official as they exchanged a kiss at Paris Fashion Week event

Avril Lavigne and Tyga seem to have taken their relationship to the next level as they were caught in a steamy PDA session at a party during Paris Fashion Week. The pair was attending a Mugler event celebrating Hunter Schafer's new campaign where they were seen holding hands and exchanging kisses. The photos of their intimate moments quickly circulated online, and fans went wild with speculation about their romantic status. The new romance has raised eyebrows, especially as Avril was previously engaged to Mod Sun and he announced their breakup on social media handle.(Also read: Mod Sun breaks silence on his breakup with Avril Lavigne: ‘My entire life changed completely, it feels broken')

Avril showed off her fashion-forward style at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer event during Paris Fashion Week, as captured by a paparazzo account. The Complicated singer donned an oversized black Vetements hoodie adorned with diamonds, paired with black over-the-knee boots, and styled her signature straight and sleek hair let down. Meanwhile, Tyga was seen wearing a grey shirt with loose pants and accessorized with heavy chains around his neck and dark sunglasses.

In one of the pictures, the rumored couple exchanged a steamy kiss, with Tyga closing his eyes in the moment. In another picture, they stood together and posed for the camera, with Tyga keeping a serious look on his face. The photos of the PDA between Avril and Tyga further fueled the rumors about their rumored relationship, following Avril's recent breakup with Mod.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the paparazzo wrote, “Avril Lavigne and Tyga seemingly confirmed their relationship tonight while kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week. They also attended the Ottolinger show earlier in the day!”

Reacting to their photos, one of their fans commented, “At least they are age appropriate. I’m not mad at this coupling.” Another fan wrote, “Well you don't hop on a plane to Paris with a person you barely know 48 hours after breaking up right? They clearly had something going on already before.” Other fan commented, “They will have a cute baby.” “We love Avril, it's her life to take decisions”, added one. “Yeah..this is a rebound if we have ever seen one. You go Avril”, wrote other. “But like Avril is an OG! Odd pairing but I am here for it”, added one.

Mod who was previously engaged to Avril, addressed the rumors of their alleged breakup on social media and shared his heartbreak over the situation, and wrote, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken (heart broken emoji). Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

