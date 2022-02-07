Ayesha Jhulka recalls how Salman Khan wouldn't dance in movie: 'I will enter the frame walking. I wont dance'

Ayesha Jhulka has said that Salman Khan did not want to dance at all when they worked together on her first Hindi film Kurbaan in 1990. Before Kurbaan, Ayesha featured in the Telugu film Neti Siddhartha along side Nagarjuna. Ayesha Jhulka was speaking on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa where she appeared with another 90s star, Madhoo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Show host Aditya Narayan had asked Ayesha to name the worst dancer among Salman, Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Ayesha said, "I worked with Salman Khan in my first Hindi film Kurbaan. Jai Borade was our choreographer. So, Salman would always tell Jai 'I will enter the frame walking, in the background and she (Ayesha) will dance. I won't dance. He used to be very conscious doing whatever little steps he had."

She added, “I am surprised and shocked at the way he dances now."

When asked to choose the most handsome from the five actors, Ayesha named Salman while Madhoo named Ajay. During the episode, Ayesha also performed to her famous song Pehla Nasha with Aditya Narayan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayesha also read out a letter, teasing contestant Sharad Sharma for his comedy on the show. Then, they cracked jokes about Ajay Devgn's famous bike stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. Sharad was then made to recreate the sequence with hand-carts instead of bikes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A glimpse of Sharad's stunt on the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa stage.

Another contestant, Ananya, sang Madhoo's popular song Rukmini Rukmini and the actor said that she felt as if her soul had been awakened as the performances took her to the yesteryears.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON