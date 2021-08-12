Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 first promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar analyse woes of being single

The first promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been released and it features Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya, respectively. The new promo, which released on Thursday, revealed that the leads are single and in their 30s.

The promo begins with Nakuul Mehta asking Disha Parmar why she is single, despite being 32. Taken aback by his question, Disha asks him why he was single at 38.

Nakuul then breaks down three stages of life. First, where you have numerous options but opt to wait for a better one. Second, when you want someone but they leave you heartbroken. Third, when you are ready to settle with anyone but there are no eligible candidates left.

Impressed with his response, Disha further asks him about which stage he's standing at. He says he's between the second and third and she informs him that she is there as well. While she notices that the duo has something in common, viewers soon realise that their choice in food isn't one of the common traits.

"Shaadi ke baad, pyaar hote hote ho hi jata hai (Love just blossoms somehow after a wedding),” a voiceover follows, with the title track playing the background. The promo was shared by Ekta Kapoor on Instagram.

Before the release of the promo, Ekta shared a video to introduce the new Ram and Priya. Greeting the new Ram, Ekta told Naakul, “You are sweet, affable and have a different style. I wanted a hero who is a new age guy but also not so woke." Naakul told the producer that his mother was excited about the project. "My mom was like yeh karna hai, aur acche se karna hai (you have to do it, and do it well),” he said.

Introducing Disha as the new Priya, Ekta said that her character will have the 'gussa' that most girls today have. “Today’s women have strong angst in them. Be it you or me, we always feel we got the raw end of the stick," she said.

Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 starts filming this weekend and premieres next month. Naakul and Disha had previously worked on Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.