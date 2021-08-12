'Sumona Chakravarti is in The Kapil Sharma Show but...': Archana Puran Singh ends mystery around Bhoori's return

After weeks of speculative reports that Sumona Chakravarti has been left out of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Archana Puran Singh has now revealed that she is still a part of the show. Archana also added that 'her avatar will be very different' in the comedy talk show. Archana will return to the second season as the judge of the show.

Sumona Chakravarti was not present in any of the pictures that the cast members shared online. She was also missing from the promo that was dropped online last month.

Speaking with Aaj Tak, Archana said, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona."

On a new member joining the show, Archana also said, "At present, only Sudesh Lahiri's entry has taken place in the show. The rest of the team is old...The set on the show is new...You will see Kapil Sharma's family extension. You will see a little new background on the set."

In a promo of the show, the cast of the show--Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar along with host Kapil Sharma posed the victory sign in front of the Covid-19 vaccination centre. The makers have changed the show's format to an online interaction show. Last month, Kapil had also posted a picture on Instagram featuring him with the cast of the show and captioned the post, "Are you vaccinated?"

Sumona, who has been a part of the show, essayed the role of Bhoori, Kapil’s wife. She had shared a cryptic note on Instagram after she was missing from all the posts of the show. She had quoted an excerpt from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need.

It read, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back.”