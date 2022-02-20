Badshah asks Dharmendra ‘aap kaunsi chakki ka aata khate ho’, actor makes him try it out on India's Got Talent

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently visited the sets of India's Got Talent as a guest and saw recreation of his iconic songs and scenes on stage. A participant even asked him to punch him since he is known for his punches in his action films. A promo from the episode shows Dharmendra “punching” the participants in his own style.

The promo opens with Badshah and others accompanying Dharmendra to the stage. He even performs his popular footstep from the song Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Later, a participant tells Dharmendra, “mere gharwalo ne especially bola hai ki Dharmendra ka ek mukka to kha ke aana (my family has asked me to atleast get a punch from Dharmendra).” The Sholay actor went on stage and punched the entire dance troupe in a single blow. The dancers fell on ground by themselves as if they were actually punched by the actor.

This prompted Badshah to ask Dharmendra “aap kaunsi chakki ka aata khate ho jo aap is umar me bhi itne fit ho (you eat from which flour mill that you are so fit even at this age)?” The actor went on to call for a potable chakki for Badshah to try out. The rapper went on stage to grind some grains in the chakki while saying his popular line ‘chakki peesing and peesing’ from Sholay.

Also read: Kirron Kher turns Basanti as she joins Dharmendra to recreate Sholay scene, fan says 'Anupam Kher where are you'. Watch

During the episode, Dharmendra had also recreated a scene from his film Sholay with Kirron Kher. The latter stepped into Hema Malini's shoes to turn Basanti and enacted the gunfire scene from the film. Teaching her how to fire the gun, Dharmendra stood behind her and held her as he asked her to close her eyes and take the aim. She quipped, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?” Dharmendra went on to shut one of her eyes with his hand and she fired the shot.

