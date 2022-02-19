Kirron Kher turns Basanti as she joins Dharmendra to recreate Sholay scene, fan says 'Anupam Kher where are you'. Watch

Dharmendra never fails to delight his fans whenever he visits the sets of a reality show. The veteran actor was a guest on India's Got Talent where he recreated a scene from his blockbuster Sholay with none other than Kirron Kher, who stepped into the shoes of his co-star Hema Malini.

Sony has shared a promo of the show where Kirron Kher is one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. The promo shows Dharmendra in a blue suit and hat, and Kirron Kher in a red saree, recreating a scene from Sholay on stage.

As Dharmendra plays Veeru and Kirron Kher turns Basanti, she is seen taking an aim with a pistol in her hand with Dharmendra guiding her by standing behind her. He keeps his hands on her shoulders and asks her to take an aim by closing her eyes. She asks him, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?” Dharmendra keeps his hand on one of her eyes and asks her to take take an aim but Kirron Kher ends up blushing. She eventually fires a shot and Dharmendra praises her performance by tapping on her cheek.

Looking at the two, Shilpa Shetty breaks into laughter and holds a chair for support. Badhshah is also seen cheering and laughing for them and goes on to bow in front of them as a mark of respect.

Dharmendra and Kirron's fans loved the promo. A fan commented, “@anupampkher sir where are you.” Many others dropped heart icons and laughing emojis in reaction to the video.

Sholay released in 1975 and turned out to be a sleeper hit. Besides Dharmendra and Hema Malini, it also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan.

