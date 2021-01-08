Badshah reveals hilarious incident of being heckled when police ended up at his show: ‘Ab kar le handle’

music

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:42 IST

Rapper Badshah narrated a hilarious incident when he came on The Kapil Sharma Show, a new promo of the upcoming episode showed. His story had fellow guest, Punjabi singer Sukhbir, and host Kapil Sharma in splits.

Badshah said that he was performing at a show in Delhi’s Rohini and sang his hit song, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, which has the line, “Aunty police bula legi toh yaar tera kar lega handle (If aunty calls the police, your buddy will take care of it).” Soon, the police actually came to the venue. A heckler took this opportunity to shout from the crowd, “Ab kar le handle (Now handle it, as you promised)!”

In another promo, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh asked Badshah about the moment when he realised that he could rap. “Jab mujhe pata chala ki main gaa nahi sakta (When I realised that I cannot sing),” was his funny response.

Badshah has several hits to his credit, including Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy and Buzz. In 2019, he made his debut as an actor with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.

Recently, Badshah performed at a New Year’s Eve party at a casino in Goa with other celebrity entertainers, including singer Aastha Gill, actor Sonali Raut and others.

Also read | Renee Sen says mom Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl is a man of few words: ‘Means a lot when he says he is proud of me’

Last year, Badshah was involved in a controversy and questioned in connection to a racket that sells fake followers and views to social media influencers. It was alleged that he shelled out Rs 72 lakh for 7.2 crore views on his music video, Paagal, to set a world record.

While police officials said that Badshah confessed to buying views during questioning, he issued a statement denying the allegations levelled against him. “I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more