Badshah tells Nora Fatehi 'pocha lagana' can't be called a hook step, falls on his back when made to do it on stage

Badshah taunted Nora Fatehi for her dance steps and labelled one of them as mopping the floor. The hook step for Nora's hit song, Garmi, involves lying down on the floor. Badshah was speaking on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. (Also read: Badshah adds Audi Q8 worth over ₹1.23 crore to already large collection)

In a promotional video that was shared on Instagram handle of Colors, Badshah could be heard saying, "Mera ek manana hai ke zameen par let ke pocha lagaane ko hook steps nahi keh sakte (I believe lying down on the floor and mopping it cannot be called a hook step)".

Marzi Pestonji, who is also on the judges' panel, added, "Bhagwan aisa kisi dushman ko bhi na sunene ko mile (Hope no one gets to hear stuff like that)". Nora then announced that she had a challenge for Badshah. “Mai aaj ek challenge le ke aai hu yaha pe (I came here with a challenge today). Since my dance steps are so easy, you will do them here today”

Next, we get to see Badshah, Marzi and Nora standing side-by-side as they perform some of her hook steps. The songs Kusu Kusu and Saki Saki played and they try the hook steps for each one of them. Host Karan Kundrra ran to help Badshah and Marzi had a fall when they tried the backward bend while Saki Saki played and Nora performed the hook step of the song.

Even after the songs were done with, Badshash could not manage to get up and he said, "Mujhe ghar jana hai (I want to go home)," suggesting that he won't be victorious in this challenge. Neetu Singh, who was also on the judges' panel, said, “I think Badshah now regrets having said 'mopping the floors', he must be thinking ‘why did I bring this upon myself?’”

The promo video ended with Nora standing as she made Marzi and Badshah do her hook step from the popular song, Garmi.

