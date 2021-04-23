Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, Kubbra Sait, Jacqueline Fernandez pay tribute
Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, Kubbra Sait, Jacqueline Fernandez pay tribute

Amit Mistry, who has been seen in multiple shows and movies over the years, died on Friday after a cardiac arrest.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Amit Mistry was recently seen in Bandish Bandits.

Bandish Bandits and Kya Kehna actor Amit Mistry has died. The news of demise was confirmed by actor Kubbra Sait on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of Amit, Kubbra wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family." Replying to a Twitter user's query, Kubbra added that Amit died of a cardiac arrest. "Exactly... just reconfirmed. It happened this morning. Cardiac arrest," she wrote.

More fans on Twitter condoled his death, "Sad, too young to go. May his soul RIP," wrote one. "RIP #Amit... You will be missed," wrote another. Actor Aahana Kumra also took to her Instagram to pray tributes. "Gone too soon dost. Devastated to hear this. Too soon. Om Shanti," she wrote.

Swanand Kirkire wrote, "Amit Mistry ? No ...this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Prayers and heart felt condolences for the family and loved ones. Really so tragic...what an untimely loss."

Jacqueline's post for Amit.

Jacqueline Fernandez also shared a picture of him on Instagram Stories and wrote 'Rest in peace'. She also added a crying emoji. Actor Sumeet Vyas and former VJ Cyrus Sahukar also shared their condolences.

Amit was also seen in films such as Shor In The City, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, and others. In Bandish Bandits, he starred with Naseeruddin Shah, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Shreya Chaudhary.

