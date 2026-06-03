Bebika Dhurve backs Shilpa Shinde after statement on false sexual harassment case: Indian TV sets can be traumatising

Actor Shilpa Shinde garnered attention on social media after she made a shocking revelation in a recent chat with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The actor admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli because she had no other choice. Amid backlash for this statement, Bigg Boss fame Bebika Dhurve has now come out in support of Shilpa. (Also read: 'I had no other option': Shilpa Shinde confesses she filed a 'jhoota' sexual harassment case against Bhabiji producer)

‘She is a brave strong soul’

Here's what Bebika Dhurve said about Shilpa Shinde.

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Bebika commented on a joint Instagram post which had shared Shilpa's statement. The comment read, "Indian TV sets and work spaces can be so traumatizing.. it really deteriorates a person mental and emotional peace.. keeps you financially so drained and broke... She is a brave strong soul to speak up about it... there is a reason I dont do TV shows anymore.. reality TV is actually the best thing that happened to me."

Shilpa's statement

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{{^usCountry}} During the chat, Shilpa opened up about the time she accused the producers of harassment, non-payment of dues and creating a hostile work environment a few years ago. Explaining the situation of Sanjay Kohli, the actor said, "Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which we used to receive after three months, were cleared." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the chat, Shilpa opened up about the time she accused the producers of harassment, non-payment of dues and creating a hostile work environment a few years ago. Explaining the situation of Sanjay Kohli, the actor said, "Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which we used to receive after three months, were cleared." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded, "I can’t explain what I was going through at that time. I fought the battle thinking, ‘To hell with all of you.’ Filing such a case after a year was very difficult for me, but I genuinely felt I had no other option. What I am saying today is a very big thing. Lying is not easy. A lie is a lie, whether it is small or big. I had told them that if life ever gave me the opportunity, I would confess that it was false." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded, "I can’t explain what I was going through at that time. I fought the battle thinking, ‘To hell with all of you.’ Filing such a case after a year was very difficult for me, but I genuinely felt I had no other option. What I am saying today is a very big thing. Lying is not easy. A lie is a lie, whether it is small or big. I had told them that if life ever gave me the opportunity, I would confess that it was false." {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She revealed that she came back to the show because of the writer and the bond between her and the makers have improved significantly over the years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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