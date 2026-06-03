'I had no other option': Shilpa Shinde confesses she filed a 'jhoota' sexual harassment case against Bhabiji producer

Explaining why she filed a false complaint, Shilpa said, "The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled. I filed the case on that basis because the police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations."

In 2016, when Shilpa exited the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she accused the producers of harassment, non-payment of dues and creating a hostile work environment. The matter ended in a settlement. However, Shilpa has now revealed that the allegations were false.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has made a shocking revelation in a recent chat with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Almost a decade after accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, Shilpa has now admitted that the case was false. The actor claimed that she made the allegations because she had “no other option” to get out of her contractual dispute.

She added that, as she came from a legal background, she understood the process. She recalled her friends warning her and asking whether she knew what she had done. However, Shilpa explained to them that she had no other option, as even after quitting the show, she still had no way out.

Shilpa revealed that Sanjay Kohli himself had once admitted that she had been pushed into a corner and added, "Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which we used to receive after three months, were cleared."

She concluded, "I can’t explain what I was going through at that time. I fought the battle thinking, ‘To hell with all of you.’ Filing such a case after a year was very difficult for me, but I genuinely felt I had no other option. What I am saying today is a very big thing. Lying is not easy. A lie is a lie, whether it is small or big. I had told them that if life ever gave me the opportunity, I would confess that it was false."

In 2025, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She revealed that she came back to the show because of its writer and further shared that she now has a good relationship with the entire team.