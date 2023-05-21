Bengali TV actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies in road accident, lorry driver arrested

Bengali actor Suchandra Dasgupta died on Saturday night in a road accident while returning home in Panihati from the sets. The accident took place in the Baranagar area while she was on a bike taxi, as per eyewitnesses. The actor was reportedly run over by a lorry near Ghoshpara of Baranagar Police Station. Also read: Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma dies at 24 after multiple cardiac arrests

Suchandra Dasgupta dies in a road accident.

Baranagar Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control as the accident disrupted traffic for some time. According to a report of Anandabazar Patrika, Suchandra had booked the bike taxi online.

While crossing the Baranagar area, the driver reportedly applied brakes when a bicycle came in front of the vehicle. At the moment, Suchandra fell from the bike and was run over by a 10-wheeler lorry, as per reports. Although she was wearing a helmet, she died on the spot as per reports. Reportedly, her helmet broke into pieces.

As per the latest update, the lorry driver has been arrested by the police. Suchandra Dasgupta was seen in the Bengali TV serial Gauri Elo. She was reportedly 29.

