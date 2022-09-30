Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu Gupta's 19-year-old son dies; Rohitashv Gour, Sunil Pal pay respects

Actor Jeetu Gupta lost his young son and his Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars have paid respects to the boy who lost his life at the age of 19. Jeetu essays the role of Dr Gupta on the popular TV show. His son Aayush Gupta was reportedly admitted to the hospital after he got high fever. He was on ventilator earlier this week when the actor had requested fans to pray for him. (Also read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors warn fans against fraud in fundraiser for Deepesh)

Jeetu had shared an Instagram post to request fans to pray for his son. He shared a note that read as: "My son's condition is critical, in ventilator. Please pray for him." "Please pray for my son," he captioned the post. However, Aayush could not recover and Jeetu's latest post shared late Thursday night confirmed his death.

Jeetu's post for his son.

Jeetu posted a picture with Aayush on Instagram and wrote, "Meri bagiya ka ek phool murjha gaya (My garden's flower withered away)." The image appears to be from a birthday party. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Charul Malik commented, "So sorry to hear about your loss Jeetu Om Shanti." Fans of the actor and the show also poured in their condolences.

Jeetu also posted a picture of his late son on Facebook and wrote, "Nahi raha mera babu Aayush (My son Aayush is no more)." Comedian Sunil Pal shared Jeetu's post and wrote, "Rip , Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe (My brother and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Jeetu's son is no more)."

Sunil Pal pays his respects.

Sharing a photo of Aayush, Rohitashv Gour wrote an emotional note on his Facebook page, "I am deeply saddened by this loss to you and your family. My condolences are with you always. Om Shanti Om. Humare Bhabhi ji ghar par hain ke Kalakar Jeetu Gupta ji ke bete ka nidhan ho gaya hai (The son of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain artist Jeetu Gupta died)."

