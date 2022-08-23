Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour warn fans against fraud in fundraiser for Deepesh Bhan

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour have warned fans of the show against fraudulent elements who may have duped them in the name of donation for the family of late actor Deepesh Bhan. Deepesh essayed the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular comedy show. He died on July 23 when he collapsed while playing cricket. (Also read: Aasif Sheikh reveals that Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai’s actor Deepesh Bhan died of brain hemorrhage)

Posting a video with the warning, Aasif and Rohitashv have shared the correct link for the fundraiser that was originally started by former Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor

Aasif said, "Deepesh Bhan, who played the very important role of Malkhan in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain died suddenly, and he is survived by his wife, and a 18-month-old baby. Since he did not have much of a financial backing and he had a home loan worth ₹50 lakh." Rohitashv added, "We just aim to free the family from the burden of the home loan and have started a fundraiser for the purpose. The sad part is, that some people created fake IDs (for similar fundraiser) and this has caused confusion. Many people are donating to those fake IDs."

Aasif then said, "So, we have shared the correct link in this post, and our stories. Please, donate on these link alone." Rohitashv added that the team of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is thankful to all the people who have donated for the cause.

Last week, Saumya Tandon launched the initiative to help Deepesh Bhan's family repay the home loan. She said in a video, "Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

