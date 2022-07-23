Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, FIR actor Deepesh Bhan dead; had gone to play cricket when he collapsed

TV actor Deepesh Bhan died on Saturday following brain hemorrhage, confirmed his Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Shubhangi Atre. Deepesh played the the role of Malkhan in the comedy TV show. The late actor had also worked in popular shows like May I Come In Madam and FIR. (Also read: Saumya Tandon was told quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain would be ‘very risky’)

Kavita Kaushik shared a picture of Deepesh from their TV show FIR and tweeted, “In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in FIR , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all.”

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Vaibhav Mathur confirmed the news of Deepesh's death in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar. The show's assistant director also informed the daily that Deepesh shot till late night on Friday, and was playing cricket on Saturday morning, when his nose started bleeding and he had to be rushed to the hospital. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Confirming it was brain hemorrhage, Shubhangi told Etimes, "I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground. He was fine, he was playing cricket and was on the ground today morning." Shubhangi has essayed the role of Angoori Bhabhi on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

Deepesh would often share fun videos on his Instagram page and had posted new videos on Friday, as well. The actor is survived by his wife and their one-year-old baby.

