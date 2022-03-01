Bhagyashree fights back tears, recalls family's objection to her husband: 'There was no one at my wedding, except him'

Actor Bhagyashree and her businessman husband Himalay Dassani will feature in the next episode of Star Plus' new show, Smart Jodi. In the episode, Bhagyashree and Himalay will revisit their wedding day and recreate moments from it. The couple had eloped in 1990 due to her parents' objection to the wedding, something that she also spoke about on the show. Also read: Abhimanyu Dassani says parents Bhagyashree, Himalay Dassani opposed his decision to act: 'They used all tactics'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about how the couple tied the knot despite family's objection, she said, “Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live).” Bhagyashree even choked up while talking about the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She still says that she did not ‘run away to get married’. “Jo log and media kehte haina ki maine bhaag ke shaadi ki, usse bahut bahut gussa aata hai mujhe kyuki maine bhaag ke shadi nahi ki (When people and the media says that I ran away to get married, I feel so, so angry. Because I didn't),” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also on the show, Bhagyashree and Himalay put varmalas around each others' necks as other participating couples cheered for them. She held her husband's hand throughout.

Bhagyashree and Himalay have two kids, son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika, both of whom are actors. In 2020, Bhagyashree had revealed that she and Himalay had separated for more than a year during their 32 years long marriage. She , “Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON