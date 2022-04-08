Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bhagyashree, husband Himalay Dassani revisit old school, recall how she got him to say 'I love you'. Watch
tv

Bhagyashree, husband Himalay Dassani revisit old school, recall how she got him to say 'I love you'. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani can be seen going on a ‘special date.' The couple visited their school, from where their love story started.
Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani visit their old school.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 04:42 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani currently appear as contestants on Star Plus show Smart Jodi. In the upcoming episode of the show, the couple can be seen reliving their school romance. Bhagyashree also narrated the story of how she made Himalay says “I love you” to her. Also Read: Bhagyashree fights back tears, recalls family's objection to her husband: 'There was no one at my wedding, except him'

In a promo clip shared by Star Plus's Instagram handle, Bhagyashree and Himalay, who met during their school days, can be seen revisiting the place. “Saari school ki yaadien tazaa ho gayi (we relived all our school memories)." Bhagyashree remembered that the couple was hesitant about separating after school and that’s when Himalay confessed his love for her. “That’s why I made him say I love you,” says Bhagyashree.

RELATED STORIES

In an old episode of the show, Bhagyashree said that the couple tied the knot despite family's objection and how no one from her family attended their wedding. She said, “Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live).”

Himalay and Bhagyashree tied the knot in 1990. The two later welcomed their kids, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani, both of whom are actors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bhagyashree bhagyashree's son
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP