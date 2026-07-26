Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa annoounce Indian Game Show; Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel join the fun

Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV have finally unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming entertainment series, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. The show, hosted by the famous duo of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, features comedy, playful pranks and surprises. According to the first promo, the upcoming show is packed with laughs as celebrities will compete against each other in the game show.

The first promo gives a glimpse of the madness

Indian Game Show first promo: Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa trap celebrity friends in hilarious games.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The newly-launched promo starts off with Bharti and Harssh vlogging and introducing their viewers to their 'LOL' family. Soon it turns into an entertaining affair when various friends from the entertainment world arrive at the duo's place after getting to know that they are back with a new show.

In the promo, Anita Hassanandani, Deepika Singh, Karan Patel, along with Tony Kakkar, make cameo appearances to add more laughter to the proceedings. It is followed by some laughter-filled events, funny surprises and innocent pranks, thus giving the audiences a glimpse of the upcoming show.

All set to lure the audiences with the tagline 'Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge’, this promo promises a show where celebrities will get trapped in hilarious circumstances while the audience will enjoy a good laugh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The show is coming soon

{{^usCountry}} Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is set to stream on Sony LIV while also airing on Sony Entertainment Television. The makers are expected to announce the premiere date soon. Who are Bharti and Harsh? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is set to stream on Sony LIV while also airing on Sony Entertainment Television. The makers are expected to announce the premiere date soon. Who are Bharti and Harsh? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bharti Singh is a comedian, television presenter and actress. She rose to fame due to her extensive work in the different reality shows. Bharti has hosted a number of shows on television and also awards. She is quite popular due to her sense of humor and stage presence.

Coming to Harssh Limbachiyaa, he has worked as a writer, producer and presenter in different shows. He is also quite popular as being Bharti Singh's husband and being present in all the shows along with her in the past few years.

They got married in 2017 and have worked together on various shows and different digital platforms, hosting reality TV shows, interviewing famous people and making comedy TV shows. They are well known for their YouTube channel and their podcast format videos, where they show behind-the-scenes moments of their lives. They recently wrapped the third season of Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment on Colors TV.