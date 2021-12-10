Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce pregnancy, comedian jokes ‘how do I tell him it’s not his’. Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child. They made the announcement in a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers)’, posted on their new YouTube channel, LOL Life of Limbachiyaas.

The video began with Bharti in the bathroom, informing fans that she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she does not want to miss capturing the moment when she finally finds out that she is expecting. She gasped excitedly as she realised that the test was positive.

Bharti then gave the good news to a sleeping Haarsh. “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby),” she jokingly mused, adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby).”

Haarsh hugged her as Bharti informed him about her pregnancy. He then held the camera and said, “Achcha hua Bharti record kar rahi hai. Hum maa banne wale hai (It’s a good thing that Bharti is recording this. We are going to become mothers).” He corrected himself, “Sorry, yeh maa banne wali hai, main baap banne wala hoon, aap sabhi pareshaan hone wale hai aur hum bhi pareshaan hone wale hai kyunki bachcha aane wala hai. Seriously, hum bohot khush hai (she is going to become a mother and I am going to become a father. You all will be troubled and so will we because we are having a baby. Seriously, we are very happy).”

Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram Stories to post a picture, in which, she, Haarsh, Aly Goni, Punit J Pathak and his wife Nidhi Moony Singh pointed at Bharti’s baby bump. “Baby Limbachiaa coming soon,” she wrote, along with a kiss emoji.

Bharti is currently seen as a cast member on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

