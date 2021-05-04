Bharti Singh breaks down on stage, explains why she 'doesn't feel like' having a baby amid Covid-19 pandemic

Comedian and Dance Deewane host Bharti Singh couldn't not hold back her tears after watching a performance on the dance reality show. A contestant, through her dance performance, showed the real-life story of a young mother who lost her 14 day old baby to coronavirus.

After the performance, Bharti took to the stage with her husband and co-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. With tears streaming down her face, Bharti said that coronavirus pandemic was the reason she is not ready to start her family yet.





"We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this," she said in a clip from the show. Judges Nora Fatehi and Tushar Kalia were also seen getting emotional.

Bharti previously spoke to TellyChakkar about her plans to have a baby. She said, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020)."

“However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk,” she added.

During the same episode, Bharti also spoke about how she feared for her mother's life, who had tested positive for the coronavirus. "Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was an 'uncle' in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking 'will I get a phone call?" she said.

