Bharti Singh says 'mamu' Karan Johar will launch her kid as she joins Hunarbaaz via video call. Watch

Bharti Singh, who welcomed a son with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on April 3, is currently on her maternity break. The comedian appears as a co-host with her husband on Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show. Though she has been temporarily replaced by Surbhi Chandna on Hunarbaaz during her break, she made a surprise appearance on the show in a recent episode via video call. Her newborn son also joined her in the call. Also Read| Bharti Singh documents baby's homecoming in new video; reveals she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have given him this nickname

During the appearance, which was seen in a new promo of the show shared by Colors, Bharti even said that her son will be launched in the industry by his uncle Karan Johar, who is also a judge on the show. Karan congratulated Bharti on welcoming her son and asked her if he could sing for the baby. The filmmaker went on to sing his version of Lakdi Ki Kathi, after which co-judge Parineeti Chopra asked Bharti if the baby is alright after listening to the song.

Bharti replied, "The baby is fine," while she made panting noises suggesting the baby's reaction to Karan's song. She further said to her son, "Koi nahi beta, aapne itna saha hai, ab mamu hi aapko launch karenge (It's okay son, you have tolerated so much, so now only your mamu will launch you)."

Bharti also pulled judge Mithun Chakraborty's leg during her call. The promo started with Mithun telling Surbhi that Bharti had made his life difficult on the show but she is now in peace at her home with her son which has brought peace for him as well. He asked Surbhi if she is comfortable or not, to which she replied that everything is perfect and walked towards him and sat on the arm of his chair. Bharti, who constantly indulges in banter with Mithun, suddenly appeared on the screen in a video call amid applause from the other judges, audience and contestants.

She said to the actor, "Dada ye kya kar rahe ho aap? Ye ladki kam se kam aapse 62 years choti hogi (Dada what are you doing? She must be at least 62 years younger than you)."

Bharti recently gave an update about her life on her and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's YouTube channel Lol (Life of Limachiyaa's). She revealed that she and Haarsh have given their baby the nickname "Golla" and want to spend all their time with him.

