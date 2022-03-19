Bharti Singh channels goddess Venus in maternity shoot, Nakuul Mehta calls her 'bahut zaada pyari'
Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The comedian, who is eight months pregnant, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle on Saturday with the caption, "Aane wale baby ki mummy (mother to the soon-to-be-born baby)." Also Read| Madhuri Dixit hugs and kisses Bharti Singh's baby bump on Hunarbaaz sets, says 'aapko nazaar na lage'. Watch video
She also added the hashtags, #babycomingsoon #momtobe #love #lovelyfeeling #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa." The pictures showed the comedian posing in a pink gown. Bharti, who was seen cradling her baby bump in the snaps, wore subtle makeup and left her hair loose. The artsy background of the picture featured a flower painting.
Bharti's post was soon showered with comments from several fans as well as celebrities. Shamita Shetty wrote "Awww," adding a red heart emoji, while Rubina Dilaik wrote, "So pretty," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Sunayana Fozdar commented "gorgeous," adding a heart-eyed emoji, while Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Bohot zyada pyaari (too much lovely)." Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Uffff," and Tahira Kashyap commented heart-eyed face and heart emoji.
Several fans dropped heart emojis in the post, while one wrote, "Bharti di you look like a princess. God bless you and your baby." Another wrote, "The most prettiest photoshoot ever."
The pictures came soon after the comedian posted photographs from a photoshoot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the occasion of Holi. "Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi (a Happy Holi to you all from the three of us). #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe," she had captioned the pictures that showed her in a pink dress. Haarsh, who wore a black shirt and denim jeans, posed for the pictures with his hand placed on Bharti's hand over the baby bump.
Bharti and Haarsh had announced the pregnancy through a vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. Bharti recently revealed that she did not realise she was pregnant in the initial weeks due to her weight. She told Pinkvilla, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta (overweight people don't realise it)."