Bharti Singh recalls how she performed at a comedy show, while her mother was in the ICU: Maine socha yeh kaisi life hai

Comedian Bharti Singh has talked about how she was taught that if one has to become an artist, then they should understand that no matter what happens, the show must go on. During a new interaction, Bharti recalled the time when her mother was admitted to the ICU due to a stomach ulcer, and she had a comedy show performance on that day and how she dealt with it. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa host reality shows The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. (Also Read: Bharti Singh praises Kapil Sharma for never giving up: People said 'nashe mein pad gaya, he's over now')

Bharti made her debut in the comedy world in 2008, when she appeared as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Bharti was the second runner-up of the show. She later appeared in several other comedy shows such as Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, Comedy Classes, and many more.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bharti talked about the difficult time when her mother was in the ICU and she had a comedy show performance to do, for which she was not even paid. She said, “When I did my first show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we got a hotel stay sponsored by the show. I and my mother had this habit of eating only home-cooked meals and by consuming hotel food for several days my mother got a stomach ulcer, she was in the ICU and I had to go to my shoot and make people laugh for the semifinals of the show on that day."

She added, “When I was at the backstage, I was thinking about my mother, who was in the ICU and I kept on thinking that I am not even sure if I will win the show and I am not getting any money from here because I am a contestant and still I have to stay here and leave my mother in this condition. I felt what kind of a life is this, at that point, I realised that if you have to become an artist you have to keep these personal things aside, you have to work for the audience, you have to make them laugh. Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega (You can't go on the stage and say that my mother is in the hospital so I will not be very funny but still clap for me).”

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who got married in 2017, are expecting their first child together. Earlier this month, while interacting with the paparazzi, Bharti said that her delivery is due in April's first week.

