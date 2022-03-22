Bharti Singh praises Kapil Sharma for never giving up: People said 'nashe mein pad gaya, he's over now'

Comedian Bharti Singh has praised comedian Kapil Sharma in a new interview. During the interaction, Bharti said that Kapil never gave up, even when people around him said that his career is finished. She added that because of his hard work, Bollywood A-listers want to come on his show to promote their films. (Also Read: Bharti Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from maternity photoshoot, says 'expecting baby any time now')

Bharti, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, has lauded the comedian for never giving up. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa host reality shows The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Bharti, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan appeared for an interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the conversation, Bharti was asked to list down daring qualities of Kapil Sharma. She said, “He never gave up. There were several ups and downs in his life but he didn’t give up."

She added, “Log bolte they khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own and whether it is Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan, everyone wants to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Kapil had also opened up about his fight with alcoholism in a 2017 media interaction. At the trailer launch of his film, Firangi, he has said, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.” (Also Read: Kapil Sharma says he was ‘consumed’ by the bottle, decided to quit drinking when he saw his mother break down)

At that time, it was reported that he was in rehab (an ashram) for a while, recovering from ill health. Media reports later suggested that Kapil was struggling with alcoholism. Kapil was even reported to have physically assaulted his co-star, Sunil Grover on a flight in a drunken state. Their clash made Sunil walk out of the show.

