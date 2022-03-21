Bharti Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from maternity photoshoot, says 'expecting baby any time now'

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has shared behind-the-scenes video from her maternity photoshoot. Bharti, who is eight months pregnant, shared the BTS video in a vlog on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa's) and mentioned that she has been told by doctors that she should be expecting her baby to arrive any day now. Also Read| Bharti Singh channels goddess Venus in maternity shoot, Nakuul Mehta calls her 'bahut zaada pyari'

Bharti said in the video posted on Sunday, "The doctor has said that I may have to go to the hospital any time now, so I thought that we should get a photoshoot done in whatever days we have left. Otherwise, what will we post, like other people share pictures with announcements that 'it's a boy' or 'it's a girl.'" The comedian then shared scenes from the photoshoot of her first look, in which she wore a pink gown, while her husband wore a navy blue shirt and denim jeans. She had shared the pictures of the look on her Instagram account on the occasion of Holi.

Bharti said during the shoot, "I am a bit uncomfortable now, it feels like I will have to directly go to the hospital after this shoot. It's very hot as well even though AC and fan are on. I should have done this shoot in Iceland or Switzerland."

The comedian shared pictures of another look that she hasn't yet posted on her Instagram account. The pictures showed her in a flowing white gown and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a white shirt and denim jeans. She asked her fans to tell which of her looks was the best as she shared a video of her getting ready in a pink gown, pictures of which she had shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

For her fourth look Bharti was dressed in a powder blue gown. She joked as she got ready for the photoshoot, "Mai soch rahi thi bacche ka bhi karwaungi, wo to thak hi jaayega. Chalo main to bol sakti hu wo to bol bhi nahi paayega. Uska karwa dungi fatafat, wo kya shikayat karega (I was thinking of getting a photoshoot done for my baby as well, but they will get tired, and won't even be able to say anything unlike me. So I will get their photoshoot done immediately because they won't be able to complain)."

Bharti could be seen raising her hands in relief thinking that the photoshoot is finally over, when she is told that she also has to pose in a fifth look. The final look showed her in a black dress with her hair tied in a braid. At the end of the video, Bharti requested her followers to send a thousand names of boys and girls each to give her options for the name of her baby.

Bharti and Haarsh had announced the pregnancy through a vlog on their YouTube channel a few months ago. She later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

