Bharti Singh returns to work 3 weeks after son Kaju's birth; gives sweets to paparazzi: ‘Socha tha kishmish aayegi…’

On Wednesday, Bharti was spotted all dressed up to once again host Laughter Chefs: Season 3, weeks after giving birth to her second son, Kaju. She was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi before posing for the cameras. As the photographers congratulated her on welcoming her second child, Bharti quipped, “Socha tha kishmish aayegi, par Kaju aa gaya (We thought we would have a girl, but we had a son).”

Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child on December 19. Just a few weeks after giving birth, Bharti has already returned to work. The comedian was back on the sets of her television show, Laughter Chefs : Season 3, resuming her professional commitments.

When one of the paparazzi remarked that the third child would be a girl, Bharti responded humorously, saying, “Yahi karti rahun ab? Shooting bhi hoti hai na (Should I just keep having kids? I have shoots too).” Her witty reply left the paparazzi in splits.

While some fans expressed concern over Bharti returning to work so soon, others were delighted to see her back on the show. One comment read, “Itna jaldi kaam pe aa gaye aap, Bharti… you need to rest (You came back to work so soon, Bharti… you need to rest).” Another wrote, “Strong woman. Respect, Bharti di.” A third comment said, “Bharti needs to recover and rest for at least 40 days.” Meanwhile, another fan shared, “I am so happy she is back. There is no fun without her.”

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's personal life Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh Limbachiyaa, on April 3, 2022. Three years later, they welcomed their second child, whom they lovingly call Kaju, on December 19, 2025. During her pregnancy, Bharti and Haarsh had often expressed their wish to have a baby girl. In one of their podcasts with Sonali Bendre, Bharti had even revealed that they might consider trying for another child if their second baby was not a girl.

On the work front, Bharti has returned as the host of Laughter Chefs: Season 3 alongside Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features Ali Goni, Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, among others. The cooking reality show airs on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.