Bharti Singh reveals she is receiving AI pics of newborn son Kaju, clarifies that she has not revealed his face

Comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby boy (whom she calls Kaju) on December 19, revealed in a recent vlog that she has been receiving AI-generated pics of his face on mail. Bharti clarified in the vlog that these pictures are all fake since she and her husband Harsh have not yet revealed the face of Kaju to the world yet. (Also read: Bharti Singh breaks down as she holds her newborn baby for first time after two days of delivery: ‘Haye kitna pyara hai’) Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19.

‘Log humein mail kar rahe hein’

In the video, it was Bharti's niece, Diksha, who initially discussed this matter. Diksha said, “Log ek photo bana rahe he jisme Golle (Bharti and Harsh's first son) ne ek bachcha pakda hua he aur Harsh bhaiya aur Kaju he. Toh humne face cover kiya hua he, obviously ek time ke baad batayenge but log usko AI se kuch banake bhej rahe hain. Log humein mail kar rahe hein Insta pe ki ye Kaju hein. Toh ye sab kuch nahi hain, bilkul fake hein, AI hain (People are making one picture where Golla is holding a child, along with Harsh. We have covered Kaju's face which we will reveal later but people are using AI to make his face and then sending it to us on mail and Instagram. This is fake).”

Bharti Singh showed in her vlog how many people are using AI-generated pics of Kaju's face.

What Bharti said

Bharti went on to clarify the same and said, “Main bhi clear kar deti hoon. Hum kuch face laga dete hain cartoon ka, ya emoji kuch laga dete hain. Aur log usko hata ke AI se Kaju ki shakal alag alag banaye jaa rahe hain. Toh main bata du guys ki Kaju ka face humne reveal nahi kiya. Ye AI se pata nahi kya kya kar rahe he chalo unki khushi jo karna he karte jao… lekin jab hum Kaju ka face reveal karenge tabhi asli Kaju dikhega. Jitne bhi log AI se Kaju bana rahe hein woh nakli Kaju bana rahe hein. Asli Kaju hamare paas hain (I also want to clarify this. We always keep a cartoon face or an emoji to cover Kaju's face. But many are using AI to create his face. So I would like to say that we have not revealed Kaju's face yet and those who are making these pictures… let them make, but it is not real. The real Kaju is with us)!”

Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. The two announced the good news on their Instagram account and documented the journey on their YouTube channel. Bharti was seen getting emotional on the morning before delivery, as she revealed that her water broke at her home.

Bharti married Haarsh in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. Their first baby, Golla aka Laksh, was born in 2022.