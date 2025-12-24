Bharti Singh breaks down as she holds her newborn baby for first time after two days of delivery: ‘Haye kitna pyara hai’

Comedian Bharti Singh, who welcomed her second baby boy on December 19, revealed in a recent vlog that she was able to hold her newborn for the first time two days after giving birth. Overwhelmed by the moment, Bharti couldn’t hold back her tears when she finally cradled her baby in her arms. Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19.

Bharti breaks down

In the latest video posted on her YouTube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), which she runs with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the comedian gave her fans the first glimpse of her baby boy, who she lovingly calls Kaju.

In the clip, Bharti shared that she was still admitted to the hospital as her newborn son was being kept under observation for routine precautionary check-ups. Later, in her vlog, a nurse is seen bringing the baby to her room, a moment Bharti captured on camera. The comedian was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she finally held her son in her arms.

“So, finally Kaju is here. Haye kitna pyaara hai. Guys, abhi thode der pehle Gola and Haarsh ghar gaye hain. Agar ye thode der pehle aajata toh woh bhi mil lete (Oh, he is so adorable. Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too),” Bharti said with tears in her eyes.

She added, “Here is Kaju. He is healthy… Bhagwan kaare hamesha healthy rahe (May God bless him with good health always).” Later, she was seen kissing her baby boy and shared how overwhelming it felt to have him in her arms after the long wait.

Bharti continued, “Finally, ye mere paas aa chuka hai. Bahut hi sundar, pyaara aur healthy baby hai, ekdum Gole ki tarah (Finally, he is with me now. He is very beautiful, cute, and a healthy baby, just like Gola)."

The comedian shared that she is not sure who he resembles right now, and ended the vlog with the promise of revealing her son’s face soon.

Bharti Singh becomes mom again

Bharti Singh and writer-producer Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on December 19. The two announced the good news on their Instagram account and documented the journey on their YouTube channel. Bharti was seen getting emotional on the morning before delivery, as she revealed that her water broke at her home.

“Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai… mujhe itna darr (pauses as she gets emotional) (Its 6 in the morning and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor and he told that my water has burst so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing whole night and now I have to go I am so scared),” Bharti said in the video.

After dating for a brief period, Bharti married Haarsh in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. The couple has not revealed the real name of the second son yet. Their first baby, Golla aka Laksh, was born in 2022 and makes frequent appearances on their vlogs.