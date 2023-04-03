Bharti Singh's son Golla turns chef for birthday photoshoot, Gauahar Khan calls him 'cutest baby'. See pics

Comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya are celebrating the first birthday of their baby boy Lakh, whom they lovingly call Golla. They have shared a few pictures from his special birthday photoshoot along with a message in which they asked him to become like them in future. Also read: Bharti Singh recalls she had labour pain while shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra: 'Main stage pe hi thi'

Golla is now one.

Sharing Golla's pictures on Instagram, Bharti wrote, "Happy 1st birthday @laksh_singhlimbachiya (Golla) lots of love babu, bade hoke humari tarha hi banna (be like us when you grow up) (laughing emoji) god bless you."

Singers Neha Kakkar, Sachet Tandon showered the post with heart emoticons. Actors Siddharth Nigam, Kiku Sharda, Arti Singh wished him “happy birthday” in the comments section. Arjun Bijlani commented, “too cute.” Actor Neeru Bajwa wrote, “Happy birthday handsome god bless.” Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happiest birthday to the cutest baby! God bless you golla!" Urvashi Dholakia also wrote, “Happy Happy birthday to this beautiful angel of a boy god bless him.”

Bharti had recently shared a candid post about how Golla is yet to call her ‘mummy’. Sharing a video of him kissing his father Haarsh's picture, Bharti wrote, “Ye Bacche ne mera vishwaas thod diya hai, pura din mere sath rehta hai aur papa @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ko miss karta rehta hai kissiya karta rehta hai. 1 saal ka hone aa rha hai abhi tak mummy nahi bola, main kya karu kaha jaau kisko aapna dard sunau (this kid has broken my trust, he stays with all day but keeps missing his father, keeps kissing his picture. He's going to be one but has not called me mummy yet, where should I go to share my sorrow).”

Golla has already made his debut TV appearance. He was seen on Bigg Boss 16 as weekend host Bharti and Haarsh handed him over to host Salman Khan and ran away for some free time together. They asked him to look after him for two days. “Chachu ko pareshan mat karna(don't bother uncle),” Haarsh said while leaving him with Salman.

