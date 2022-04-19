Bharti Singh says people criticised her for resuming work after childbirth; said 'she left her infant at home'

Bharti Singh has said that she was criticised for stepping out to work just days after she gave birth to her son. Speaking with the media, she expressed happiness at the appreciation that she has received as well. (Also read Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes he is 'part-time married' to Bharti Singh)

“It is your love that keeps us going. We know media will be out there so we get ready and deck up. Some people appreciate me and call me strong. There are also some people who have criticised me saying, 'arre baccha chod ke agayai, itni bhi kya jaldi thi’. Log bolte hain but hamesha positive baaton ko sunna chahiye. Hum upar se utri hui pariyaan nahi hai jo itna rest kare. Bahut saari working woman hoti hai joh apne ek hafte ke baby ko chod kar kaam par jaati hai (People say she left her infant and came, why is she in such a hurry? People say all kinds of things and we must focus on the positive. We are no angels that we may afford to rest much. So many women leave one-week-old babies behind to step out and work),”

She added, “Bahut sare aise kaam hain jo karne hi padte hain. Baby ko chor ke jaana padta hai. But humare saath to puri family hai…ghar itna bhara hua hai lagta hai baby ki party hi chal rahi bus (There are so many committments that need to be fulfiled. One has to leave the baby and step out. But, we do have so many people, our entire family at home with us. The house is full of people it looks like the baby is partying all the time).”

Bharti appeared on the grand finale episode of Hunarbaaz that aired on Sunday. She has also begun work on The Khatra Khatra Show after a maternity break. She returned to work in less than two weeks after the birth of her son. Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbaachiya welcomed a boy

