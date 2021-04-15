Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video

As comedienne Bharti Singh stepped out after a shoot in Mumbai on Wednesday, she scolded a man and asked him to wear a mask. However, in a rather comical turn of events, she realised that he was wearing a mask, while she was not.

“Mask lagaiye (Wear a mask),” Bharti told the man, who got startled by her comment. She quickly added, “Oh, sorry. Mera hi nahi hai (I am not wearing one myself).” A photographer could be heard saying, “Uncle ko dara diya aapne (You scared the elderly man).”

While some fans found it funny, some were not amused to see Bharti without a mask and said that she should be penalised for the violation. Currently, Maharashtra is in a partial lockdown to curb growing Covid-19 cases in the state. The 15-day statewide curfew, which excludes essential services, came into effect from Wednesday night.

Bharti and her husband, writer and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year and were arrested on drug-related charges in November. However, they were soon released on bail.

Until recently, Bharti was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, as a regular cast member. The show recently went off air as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and newborn son, Trishaan. Kapil and Ginni also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.

Bharti and Haarsh were seen as special guests on the 'mega audition episode' of the reality show Dance Deewane 3. The show is judged by actor Madhuri Dixit and dancer-choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bharti talked about how she never really considered comedy as a profession initially. “It hasn’t been many years. Earlier, I used to do it just for fun, and people started calling it comedy. Today however, it’s more tough to make people laugh. Our lives are so stressful, everyone is caught up with their own worries, the country is in a crisis,” she said.

