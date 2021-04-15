Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video
tv

Bharti Singh scolds man and says ‘mask lagaiye’, realises she is not wearing one but he is. Watch funny video

In a video shared online by a photographer, Bharti Singh could be seen asking a man to wear a mask. However, she quickly realised that he was already wearing one but she was not.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Bharti Singh was seen without a mask as she stepped out after a shoot.

As comedienne Bharti Singh stepped out after a shoot in Mumbai on Wednesday, she scolded a man and asked him to wear a mask. However, in a rather comical turn of events, she realised that he was wearing a mask, while she was not.

“Mask lagaiye (Wear a mask),” Bharti told the man, who got startled by her comment. She quickly added, “Oh, sorry. Mera hi nahi hai (I am not wearing one myself).” A photographer could be heard saying, “Uncle ko dara diya aapne (You scared the elderly man).”

While some fans found it funny, some were not amused to see Bharti without a mask and said that she should be penalised for the violation. Currently, Maharashtra is in a partial lockdown to curb growing Covid-19 cases in the state. The 15-day statewide curfew, which excludes essential services, came into effect from Wednesday night.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arshi Khan takes selfie with air hostess, jokes only the husbands like her

Rupali says she had trouble getting pregnant, calls son ‘no less than a miracle’

Anita Hassanandani celebrates her birthday with husband Rohit Reddy, Ekta Kapoor

Kishwer Merchant shares ‘pregnancy clothing hacks’, Suyyash Rai finds a mention

Bharti and her husband, writer and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, came under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year and were arrested on drug-related charges in November. However, they were soon released on bail.

Until recently, Bharti was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, as a regular cast member. The show recently went off air as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath and newborn son, Trishaan. Kapil and Ginni also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra.

Also read: Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

Bharti and Haarsh were seen as special guests on the 'mega audition episode' of the reality show Dance Deewane 3. The show is judged by actor Madhuri Dixit and dancer-choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bharti talked about how she never really considered comedy as a profession initially. “It hasn’t been many years. Earlier, I used to do it just for fun, and people started calling it comedy. Today however, it’s more tough to make people laugh. Our lives are so stressful, everyone is caught up with their own worries, the country is in a crisis,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharti singh

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh says Rakhi Sawant's husband exists, becomes first non-family member to confirm this

PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:12 PM IST
tv

Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a ‘flirt like his father’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP