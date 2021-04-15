IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'
Shaan said that rap songs are popular because not many have understanding of music.
Shaan said that rap songs are popular because not many have understanding of music.
music

Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

  • Shaan talked about the popularity of rap songs and said that they have no 'musicality' in them. He cited some of Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs as an example.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Singer Shaan said that the standard of music in the country has been lowered and seemed to take a dig at rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. While Shaan did not directly name Honey, he cited the songs Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance, saying that they had no ‘musicality’.

Record labels prefer such tracks because even though ‘they may not be great music’, they end up becoming popular and getting a lot of views, Shaan added.

In an interview with AskMen India, Shaan said, “Music ki samajh kitne logon ke paas hai? Bohot kum. Hum sabko musically educate toh nahi kar sakte lekin hum itna kar sakte hai ki aap apni taraf se good music dete rahe ki dheere dheere ek taste banega. Lekin sabse aasaan tareeka yeh hai ki main aapke sthar pe utar jaaun (Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level).”

“Aaj rap music itna popular kyun hai? Hume lagta hai gaali de raha hai, isliye? Nahi, usme koi musicality hai hi nahi. Agar koi gaana bana raha hai, ‘Chaar botal vodka, kaam mera roz ka’, aap bhi gaa sakte ho. ‘Aaj blue hai paani paani paani’, ‘Lungi dance lungi dance’, aap bhi kar sakte ho (Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing song like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance),” he added.

Also read | Rupali Ganguly reveals she had trouble conceiving: ‘My son is no less than a miracle for me’

Shaan said that certain rap artists are great with rhymes and flow, but suggested that much of popular Hindi rap is ‘easy’. “Music companies are saying that these kind of songs, they may not be great music, but humare views aate hai usme (we get views on them),” he added.

Honey most recently released a single titled Saiyaan Ji, featuring singer Neha Kakkar. The song, which came out in January, has over 335 million views on YouTube.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shaan yo yo honey singh

Related Stories

Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
Shaan has responded to a troll on Twitter.
music

Shaan hits back at troll who says he has lost his ability to sing

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Shaan was targeted by a troll on Twitter for sharing his opinion on the rising fuel prices in the country. The singer, however, decided to reply to their mean comment.
READ FULL STORY
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP