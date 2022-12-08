Bigg Bos 16: Sreejita De re-enters house as wildcard, teases Tina Datta by giving Shaleen Bhanot a long hug. Watch

Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, is back in the house as a wildcard entry. Colors announced the same with a new promo. It also shows Sreejita passing some mean comments at Tina Datta, leaving her worried. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 announces new wild card entry Vikkas Manaktala

The promo shows Sreejita being introduced as a new wild card amid much anticipation. The housemates cheer for her but Tina looks shocked. Sreejita then tells Tina via video message, “You are full of negative energy.” As Tina rubbishes her claims, she adds, “please get out of my energy aura."

Later, upon her entry in the house, Sreejita goes on to hug Shaleen Bhanot amid loud cheers from the housemates. She even shows it off, saying, “Now I can hug Shaleen,” as an angry Tina walks towards them. The latter even asked Bigg Boss if he didn't want to see her happy in the house.

A viewer commented on the promo on Instagram, “she will surely give a reality check to Tina Datta!!! Tina Datta ki fake harkate ab saamne aaengi .. I hope she tells Shaleen ki vo isko ghaas bhi nahi daalti hai (now Tina's fake actions will come to light, I hope she tells Shaleen that Tina doesn't care about him).” Another wrote on Twitter, “Ab tina ka fake face or bhi saf dikhega ....Bs srijita strong aawaj or strong words ke sath tina ke samne khadi ho jay bs (Now Tina's real face will be seen more clearly, Sreejita needs to stay strong in front of her).”

Guessing how this would affect the evictions, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “Plane pata chal raha aap log ka ab Tina nahi hoga eliminate 100% sure, Nimrit ya Sumbul ko nikalne ka achha plan kiya aapne (now its clear Tina will not be evicted, you have made a good plan to evict Sumbul or Nimrit).”

Vikkas Manaktala, known for portraying Amar Huda in Left Right Left, is also a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 16. Another promo showed him talking about getting angry on petty issues.

