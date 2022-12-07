Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16 announces new wild card entry Vikkas Manaktala; actor says: 'I'm not going to be a part of any group'

Bigg Boss 16 announces new wild card entry Vikkas Manaktala; actor says: 'I'm not going to be a part of any group'

Published on Dec 07, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 will treat fans to a new twist in the show. Vikkas Manaktala will be a wild card entry in the show. Here's what the actor has said.

Vikkas Manaktala will be a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16.
Actor Vikkas Manaktala will be the new wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16, the reality show announced on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the show shared a clip featuring Vikkas. In the clip, he said, "Mujhe choti choti baaton pe bhi bohut zada gussa ajata hain (I get very angry even on petty matters)." (Also Read | Archana Gautam flirts with Ankit Gupta on Bigg Boss 16: ‘He reminds me of Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey’)

He continued, "Mujhe g***** fark nahin padhta koi kaesa hain. Mukhouta pehne huye log nahi pasand hain. Main kisi mandali ka hissa hone nahi jaraha hun. Mera agar koi bhi competitor hoga toh woh sirf main hun (I don't care how others are. I don't like people hiding behind masks. I'm not going to be a part of any group. If there's any competitor of mine, that's me alone)."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Bigg Boss house mein hone jaa rahi hai ek wild card entry (There's going to be a wild card entry in Bigg Boss house). Are you excited to see a new face in the show?" Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "He was in left right left show if I remember correctly." Another person said, "Next Shalin Bhanot." "This time I am liking Bigg Boss decision.. this wild card kesa hoga dekha jayega but I am liking fresh chehra (we'll see how this wild card turns out but I am liking the new face)."

Currently, the Bigg Boss house has contestants including Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and others. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Vikkas rose to fame with the television serial Left Right Left where he portrayed the role of Cadet Amardeep 'Amar' Huda from 2006-2008. After a five-year break, he made his comeback in 2013 with Main Naa Bhoolungi. He has also starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, Jhansi Ki Rani, Laal Ishq and Namah.

bigg boss 16 bigg boss
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
