Archana Gautam flirts with Ankit Gupta on Bigg Boss 16: ‘He reminds me of Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey’

Ankit Gupta became the new captain of the house in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. He was also compared to actor Jamie Dornan, who is known for Fifty Shades of Grey, by Archana Gautam in the episode. She was seen discussing Ankit with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, when she made the comment. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer challenges Shalin Bhanot during captaincy task on Bigg Boss 16

In a clip shared on a fan page of their interaction, Priyanka is seen applying makeup, while Archana sat next to her. As they discussed Ankit, Priyanka spoke about what her life could be like if she had someone like him with her. Sharing that she too was fond of Ankit, Archana posed seductively in front of him, after he entered the room, while Archana and Priyanka spoke about him. He made a whipping gesture before leaving the room.

After Ankit left, Archana told Priyanka that he reminded her of Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey. "Mujhe pata nahi isko dekh ke na woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh Angrezi film hai... haan Fifty Shades of Grey. Aise he karta hai woh boss, hai na (when I see Ankit I am reminded of Fifty Shades of Grey, this is how he was as a boss in the film)." She referred to Jamie Dornan. Priyanka then asked Archana to say this to Ankit and the two laughed.

Before Ankit won the captaincy task, he was pitted against Sumbul Touqeer, among others. Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka supported Ankit, and worked together to make him win the captaincy task. In the challenge, all contestants were asked to throw red colour on white T-shirts hung in the ‘shops’ of the four people fighting each other to become the new captain. Their supporters were required to wash the T-shirts and hang them to defend their favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON