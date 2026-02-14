Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana gets ₹10 crore extortion threat, files complaint

Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana lodged a complaint with the Mohali police, claiming that she received an extortion threat of ₹10 crore from a foreign-based gangster, officials said. Himanshi Khurana is known for her work in the 2013 Punjabi movie Sadda Haq.

The Mohali police said they have lodged an FIR on the basis of the complaint received from the actor. Police said Himanshi lodged a complaint regarding the extortion email received on her email ID.

Acting promptly on the complaint, an FIR under sections 308(4) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on Saturday at Sohana police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Saurav Jindal said, "As per the complaint, the email contained a voice note allegedly sent by a foreign-based gangster demanding Ra 10 crore as extortion money."

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, including efforts to trace the origin of the email and the voice message.

Further action will be taken in accordance with the law, the police said.

Himanshi, an actor and model, is known for her work in the 2013 Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. She has worked in music videos and also participated in the thirteenth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Last month, Punjabi singer Dilnoor filed a complaint with the Mohali police claiming that he received a call, threatening popular singer B Praak and demanding ₹10 crore as extortion from him.