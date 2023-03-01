Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla on being a father: I’m going to be an amazing dad; adds, ‘I’d like to adopt a baby girl’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Tehseen Poonawalla, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, talks about fatherhood, his new born baby and adopting a child in an exclusive interview

Tehseen Poonawala and his wife Monicka Vadera
ByVinay MR Mishra

On Wednesday morning, former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla and his wife Monicka Vadera became proud parents to a baby boy. Poonawalla shared pictures from the hospital and also revealed the name of the new born - Zurvan.

Revealing that the name was chosen earlier, Poonawalla, shares, “We wanted a very beautiful name. Zurvan is simple yet very powerful. It has got Persian roots and in Indian context it’s reflective of Lord Shiva, who controls time. It touched both of us.”

Talking about being a father, the “grateful” entrepreneur, confesses he will be a very “hands on” dad. “I’m going to be an amazing dad. I know it for a fact. I am just very excited. I wanna make sure things work out well,” he adds.

The couple always wanted to embrace parenthood, the 41-year-old mentions. “We knew we wanted to be parents. During the pandemic, we were planning for a baby but we didn’t want the baby to be conceived during those times. It was conceived in 2022 and I had visualised it to be a spring baby.” He adds that the two were “just having fun” and “laughing through the process” right from conceiving the baby to the delivery.

However, there’s one thing Poonawalla has planned. “What I do want even now is to adopt a second child at some point. That was one thing I was very sure of. Now that I’ve a boy, I’d like to adopt a baby girl. I always knew one child will be natural and one we would adoption,” he ends.

