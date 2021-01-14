IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla confronts Eijaz Khan, warns 'don't come close to my wife'

Abhinav Shukla intervened in a fight between his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan. Watch the heated exchange here.
Abhinav Shukla intervened in an argument that his wife, Rubina Dilaik, was having with Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14. A new promo video for Thursday's episode showed Rubina and Eijaz going at it over food.

In the video, Rubina appeared to tell Eijaz what he should and shouldn't be eating, which didn't go down too well with him. He said that he alone should decide what he wants to eat. "Forgive me for showing concern," Rubina told him.

Rahul Vaidya found Rubina's tone to be a problem, and said that it sounded more like she was giving an 'order' and a 'directive' than showing concern for Eijaz. "Don't tell me what to do," Eijaz told her, as the argument continued in the outdoor garden area.

Rubina mockingly clapped her hands and approached Eijaz with her palm outstretched. Eijaz walked towards her and gave her a high-five, which annoyed Rubina. She said, "Don't touch me without my permission."

Her husband, Abhinav, who had been silently observing the exchange, got up and walked towards Eijaz. "Do not come close to my wife," he told him. "No physical touch."

Abhinav and Rubina have had a rollercoaster run on Bigg Boss. Earlier in the season, she had revealed that they were on the verge of separating before entering the show. “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together),” she had said.

