Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla was upset with wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik as she continued talking to Aly Goni despite an ugly fight between him and Aly. However, Rubina did not feel apologetic at all, and reminded him of a similar situation inside the house.

Aly and Abhinav got into an ugly fight during a task and the fight spilled over two episodes. They got into a fight, defending Rahul Vaidya and Rubina respectively. Aly and Abhinav also locked horns when Aly refused to allow anyone inside the house, but agreed to let Rakhi in. During the fight, Aly spat a few times on the ground and asked Abhinav to "lick it".

Aly and Abhinav fight on the show. (Colors)

Next morning, Abhinav asked Rubina why she was talking to Aly despite their fight and she pointed that even Abhinav had continued his friendship with Jasmin Bhasin for a long time after their fight. "Were you not there? Did you not see what he did? Didn't you feel bad?" Abhinav asked Rubina.

“Meri Jasmin ke saath fight ke baad bhi tumhari relationship thi. Maine to kabhi sawal nahi uthaya. (Your relationship with Jasmin continued even after my fight with her, I never questioned you) I never questioned. I am just saying that it never crossed my mind,” she said.

When Abhinav questioned Rubina for talking to Aly. (Colors)

She said that Jasmin and Abhinav's bond was stronger, adding that she was just part of a larger group discussion, which also involved Aly. Abhinav insisted that the two fights were different, “Jasmin was never this rude,” he said. "You were talking to him and I am feeling guilty that I asked you about this. Fine," he added.