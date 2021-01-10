Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena admits Rubina deserves trophy, but wants Vikas to win

TV actors rallied behind Vikas Gupta, even as Bigg Boss 14 cornered him inside the house, alleging that he stops work of people and even blackmails them. His close friend, Rashami Desai, also visited the house as part of the family week, and cheered him on.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "Well i guess #Rubinav entered the house to give a fair chance to their marriage and we all can see they succeeded..God bless them both❤️🌸So now i really wish @lostboy54 or #RakhiSawant win the trophy & fulfil their dreams..❤️ #bb14 @BiggBoss." Vikas had entered last year's Bigg Boss as replacement for Devoleena when she had to step out due to medical reasons.

"At times its about the need not who deserves or no...I also want to see rubi as winner and she is already in my eyes..but Vikas & Rakhi needs it," she added.

Actor Chetna Pande posted an Instagram Story, "A boy who only knows how to love unconditionally. This is what Vikas is all about. I always say you are meant for greater things in life, things beyond negativity and fake people. It's time to love yourself now and fight for yourself. Proud of you and always will be."

She also shared a video of Vikas and wrote, "Things beyond Negativity n fake ppl ... you hav gone through worst in life coz of the ppl you hav loved the most .. But its time to love yourself now n fight for yourself.. Proud of you n always will be 💫💥 #vikasgupta #mastermind #purelove #bestfriend .... Stay strong n you have earned some true ppl n friends in your life ... your mind is your biggest strength.. just focus n give your best ❤️❤️❤️ #biggboss14 #vikasgupta #simba .. You Are never Alone #majormissing #godschild."

The team of Vikas, handling his social media accounts, also thanked Chetan Pande.

A screenshot of Vikas Gupta's team thanking Chetan Pande. (Instagram)

