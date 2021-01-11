IND USA
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother reacts to his bond with Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan's brother Imran had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during the family week and had spoken to him about the response of their father to his confession about being molested as a child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Eijaz Khan continues to go strong on Bigg Boss 14 despite receiving less support from his co-contestants inside the house. He recently got a new lease of life on the show when evicted contestant and his crush Pavitra Punia and his brother Imran came to meet him during the family week. Now, Imran has revealed his reaction to Eijaz and Pavitra's bond.

Eijaz was overjoyed on meeting Pavitra during the family week. He confessed his love for her and proposed to her from behind a glass wall. She even gave him a kiss from the other side of the partition.

Asked to comment on the same, Imran told ETimes in an interview, “It was nice to see that Pavitra was supporting him in the house. We are grateful for it. But at the end of the day what they do outside the house and what decision he takes in his personal life are his and we will respect that. Whatever decision he takes in his personal life and whatever makes him happy we will always respect."

He also opened up about how his family dealt with Eijaz's confession of being molested as a child. He said, "It’s always painful to watch somebody we love in pain. I found a very brave Eijaz Khan at that moment. He was brave enough to share his experience with the world and I think his voice will help other people who have gone through something similar to stand up and speak for themselves. I felt it was very brave of him to do something like that. I am very proud of Eijaz. And when I told him during the meeting that our father is proud of him, for him everything was alright.”

During an episode in November, Eijaz had shared about the incident during a task where a contestant could win the ‘immunity stone’ by revealing their most personal secret. Eijaz eventually won immunity. He said, “Mujhe touch se problem hai (I am afraid of physical touch),” and added, “Main sharminda nahi hoon kyuki woh meri galti nahi thi (I am not ashamed because it wasn’t my fault).”

