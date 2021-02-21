Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed, fans says he'll 'look like an angel'

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 just hours away, fans cannot keep calm. Designer Ashley Rebello treated them to a glimpse of host Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit for the night.

Sharing a picture of a white single-breasted blazer, Ashley wrote in an Instagram post, “Watch @beingsalmankhan on @colorstv gearing up for tonight s finale on , @bigboss14___official stunning and hot just for u.”

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. “Wohowowowoowowwwww... cant wait. Thank u @ashley_rebello this is going to be fab.... omg so excited... thank u for making the main man's outfit so beautiful,” one wrote. “He Will Look Like An Angel In This! @ashley_rebello,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan shares update after Kareena Kapoor gives birth to second child: ‘Mom and baby are safe and healthy’

The Bigg Boss 14 finale has five contestants fighting it out for the trophy - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. They will also perform to a medley of popular songs on the big night. Sneak peeks of the same are doing the rounds online.

Bigg Boss 14, with its theme of ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’, was different from the earlier seasons. Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entered the show when it began, as ‘seniors’ throwing curveballs at the contestants.

There was a mid-season finale, where a number of former contestants, including Rakhi, entered as ‘challengers’. The Bigg Boss house also underwent a change, with a spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping mall inside.

Salman became associated with Bigg Boss from the fourth season, which aired in 2010. This is the eleventh consecutive time he has returned as host.

After Bigg Boss 14 ends, Salman will shoot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathan. He will also begin filming the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.