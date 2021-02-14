Salman Khan says he will shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14
Salman Khan has revealed that he will start shooting for Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, once he wraps up the shoot for the reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is currently in its 14th season.
Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathan is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after 2018's Zero, in which Salman Khan also had a cameo.
There were reports that Pathan will have an extended cameo of Salman Khan. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, which comes to an end next week, the Bharat star confirmed his line-up of upcoming films, including the third instalment of Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
"Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," Salman Khan said on Saturday night. The actor, who hosts Bigg Boss, also said the Colors TV show will return for another season.
"After eight months, Bigg Boss 15 will be back and you all will be back too, that's a guarantee," he added.
While Pathan went on floors in November last year, the third instalment of Tiger franchise is gearing up to start production next month.
Previously, Salman Khan also had a guest appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. He later appeared in Shah Rukh's last film, Zero.
Shah Rukh Khan, too, has made special appearances in Salman Khan's films, including Tubelight (2017) and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000).
Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-titled Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise, also backed by YRF, will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya.
The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, a source close to the film's production told PTI earlier this week.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Khan), who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.
While Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second film, which released in 2017, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame will be the directing the third instalment of Tiger.
On the other hand, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 4 helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film.
