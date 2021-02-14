IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan says he will shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
bollywood

Salman Khan says he will shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post 'Bigg Boss'
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Salman Khan has revealed that he will start shooting for Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, once he wraps up the shoot for the reality TV show Bigg Boss, which is currently in its 14th season.

Billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Pathan is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and marks Shah Rukh Khan's first film after 2018's Zero, in which Salman Khan also had a cameo.

There were reports that Pathan will have an extended cameo of Salman Khan. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, which comes to an end next week, the Bharat star confirmed his line-up of upcoming films, including the third instalment of Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.


"Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," Salman Khan said on Saturday night. The actor, who hosts Bigg Boss, also said the Colors TV show will return for another season.

"After eight months, Bigg Boss 15 will be back and you all will be back too, that's a guarantee," he added.

While Pathan went on floors in November last year, the third instalment of Tiger franchise is gearing up to start production next month.

Previously, Salman Khan also had a guest appearance in the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man. The film marked Karan Johar's directorial debut. He later appeared in Shah Rukh's last film, Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, has made special appearances in Salman Khan's films, including Tubelight (2017) and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000).

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-titled Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise, also backed by YRF, will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya.

Also read: When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar

The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, a source close to the film's production told PTI earlier this week.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Khan), who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

While Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second film, which released in 2017, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame will be the directing the third instalment of Tiger.

On the other hand, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 4 helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan pathan shah rukh khan

Related Stories

Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
Salman Khan took Vindu Dara Singh to task and told him that Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a better supporter for Rakhi Sawant than him.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 130: Salman scolds Vindu, Paras says he won't support Devoleena

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 130: Salman Khan was upset with scolds Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim The Final Truth.
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim The Final Truth.
bollywood

Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
Anushka Sharma has shared a romantic throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a Valentine's Day post for Virat Kohli who is currently away from her in Chennai where he is playing for Team India against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
Here's how Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal celebrated Valentine's Day.
bollywood

V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
From Neha Kakkar's husband getting inked on Valentine's Day to Raj Kundra sharing a hilarious video featuring Shilpa Shetty as a bee, here's how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
Jeet Raidutt (Sourced)
bollywood

Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:22 PM IST
“For someone who has no big support, living in a city like Mumbai was tough. But now, I see a silver lining with my films up for release and more work following,” said the ‘Commando2’, ‘Sabrang’ and ‘The Past’ actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have appeared in each others' films multiple times.
bollywood

Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post 'Bigg Boss'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
Actor Kriti Kharbanda will be seen next in the film 14 Phere.
bollywood

Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda talks about battling malaria and her apprehensions before stepping out to resume work in the Covid 19 era and completing a whole film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share adorable posts dedicated to her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at Karan Johar's house party.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Karan Johar hosted a house party on Saturday which had all from Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have expressed their disappointment at Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal's recent comments on the deaths of farmers protesting against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST
From Prabhas unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde to Dia Mirza attending a party ahead of wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
Suhana Khan with a friend in New York.
bollywood

Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Suhana Khan has shared a new picture with her pretty friend on Instagram. It shows the two ladies bathed in pink and purple lights, enjoying a night in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor ahead of the Valentine's Day.
Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor ahead of the Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has shared wedding anniversary pictures of her grandparents.
Kangana Ranaut has shared wedding anniversary pictures of her grandparents.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza attended a get-together ahead of her reported wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.
Dia Mirza attended a get-together ahead of her reported wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and attended a pre-wedding bash on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani welcomed her into the family with a picture from the party and the actor reacted to it with a heart emoji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap has talked about Kendall Jenner's viral pictures and has written a note about self love.
Tahira Kashyap has talked about Kendall Jenner's viral pictures and has written a note about self love.
bollywood

Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhubala and Kishore Kumar married in 1960.
Madhubala and Kishore Kumar married in 1960.
bollywood

When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP