Salman Khan has shared a new photo on Instagram.
bollywood

Salman Khan thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case

Actor Salman Khan took to social media on Thursday, thanking his fans for the love and support they have shown him. The actor has got major relief in the Blackbuck poaching case.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:44 AM IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared a special post on social media, thanking his fans and followers for their support. Salman's post came hours after the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government that alleged that he had presented a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the blackbuck poaching case.

Salman shared a photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u tooo." His fans showered him with more love. "You should take care of yourself," wrote one. "Ohh handsome uhh rocked," wrote another.


The decision in the case was taken by Judge Raghavendra Kachwal around 3.30 in which he said, "The PIL has no strong grounds." Salman was present in the hearing via video conferencing.

The petition was registered against Salman presenting the wrong evidence in the court in the Blackbuck poaching case which stated that he said that his arms license had been lost. However, the investigation revealed that the actor has submitted it for renewal in Mumbai's Bandra.

Another PIL earlier stated that the actor had submitted an affidavit citing pain in his ear as the reason for not appearing in the court. But he was found busy shooting for a project. However, the trial court quashed both the petitions.

The lawyer representing the government said, "We have not received the copy of judgment yet. After receiving it we will think to take the matter to the High Court."

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos

Salman was booked under Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two chinkaras in Bhawad village on 26-27 September 1998 and one chinkara in Mathania on September 28, 1998.

(with ANI inputs)

salman khan blackbuck poaching

