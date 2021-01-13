Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta exits the show? Arshi Khan cries saying 'I had no clue he was so unwell'

Amid reports that Vikas Gupta may have stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house due to medical reasons, he will be seen crying, and listing down his health issues on Wednesday's episode.

A promo video for Wednesday's episode opens with Rakhi Sawant, dressed in a red sari, running after Abhinav Shukla. "Aye haye, kya body hai (Oh, he is so hot)," she says even as a bare-chested Abhinav runs away from her. She is also seen telling herself, in front of the mirror, "Maang bharo sajna, Abhinav ke naam ka." She also yells, "I love you, Abhinav."

Rakhi and Eijaz Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 14. (Colors)

In an intense sequence, Vikas is seen sitting in a corner and saying, "Bhaut dard ho raha hai, bahut zyada (I am in pain, a lot of pain)." Aly can be seen sitting beside Vikas, even as he cries while speaking.

Aly is later seen telling Rakhi and others, "Agar Bigg Boss ne hume thodi der me living area me bulaya matlab (Understand, if Bigg Boss summons all of us in the living room area in some time)." And, next we hear Bigg Boss announcing that everyone should gather in the living room. Everyone had a shocked response.

Arshi has had several ugly fights with Vikas. (Colors)

Arshi was later seen crying and telling Sonali Phogat, "Mujhe lagta hai aise hi pada rehta hai razaai odh ke. Mujhe nahi pata tha uski itni tabiyat kharab hai (I thought he was just lying around, with his blanket. I did not know he was so unwell)."

After entering the show as a challengers on mid-season finale last month, Vikas was kicked out of the show when he pushed Arshi into a swimming pool. Arshi had been instigating him for days before the incident. However, Vikas returned recently to the show.

If Vikas has actually stepped out of the show, he will be the second contestant to have done so for medical reasons this season. Earlier, Manu Punjabi had quit the show due to health issues. Last year, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the show mid-way because of her health problems. It was Vikas who filled in for Devoleena for some time on Bigg Boss 13.