Bigg Boss 14 written update day 98: Sonali Phogat says she is in love with Aly Goni, 'my world has changed'
Aly fought with Rakhi and later called her bua.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 98: Sonali Phogat says she is in love with Aly Goni, 'my world has changed'

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 98: While Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and other fought with Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat was happy claiming that she fell in love with Aly Goni.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:19 AM IST

Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of fights, but it also offered some mushy moments when Sonali Phogat claimed to have fallen in love with Aly Goni.

The episode began with Arshi Khan hugging Rahul Vaidya and declaring truce from her side. After some time, Aly fought with Rakhi Sawant, blaming her for having prayed that he separates from Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin was voted out of the show on Sunday.

Many contestants, including Eijaz Khan, Arshi, Rahul, Nikki Tamboli and Aly fought with Rakhi. Eijaz kept repeating that it was his fault to have said that Rakhi was targeted in the house. The fact was that Rakhi was targeting him, he added. Vikas Gupta was the only one to have asked everyone to stop targeting Rakhi. “Stop torturing Rakhi. It is like she got tis blot as soon as she became the captain,” Vikas said.

Making fun of Rakhi, Aly told her that she is like his bua (paternal aunt) “Now I will call you bua, I will give you so much of respect, you will drown in respect,” he said. Rakhi also called him chacha (paternal uncle). Rakhi then walked outside the room, and cried as she told Rubina Dilaik that Aly and Nikki have been making fun of her. “They are laughing at my age! I got a little fat because I have at home for a year and was not excercising but what do they mean? How can they make fun of my age? I need to work when I step out of this house.” Arshi later clarified that Aly simply said he wanted to respect Rakhi and she, in turn, called him uncle.

Arshi was teasing Sonali when she asked to stare into the eyes of Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni. However, Sonali said she could do so for Eijaz, but not Aly. While Aly insisted she must, Eijaz refused to allow Sonali to do that. Sonali blushed as she said that she could not look into Aly’s eyes. Later, Sonali was seen telling Arshi that she may have fallen for Aly. “Mujhe ye sab nhi karna chahiye na (I shouldn’t be doing all this, right)? I did not feel like this earlier. But something has happened,” she told Arshi even as she kept laughing and saying that it was no harm in loving someone.

Sonali also said that she understood Aly loves someone else (Jasmin Bhasin) and there is no possibility of a relationship with him. Sonali was also seen sharing her feelings with Eijaz. “Mujhe pata hai ye cheesein mere liye nahi hai, but feelings hain (I know this is not for me, but there are feelings).” Eijaz then told her that it is not necessary that you need to act upon those feelings, you may simply cherish them without acting upon them.

Later, Arshi, Rahul and Rakhi had all gathered near Sonali’s bed and discussed how she felt about Aly. “When I came in the house, I found everyone the same, even Aly. But something happened last night,” Sonali said and Rahul asked if it was when Arshi had asked her to look into Aly’s eyes. Sonali replied in the affirmative. Rakhi then told Sonali that she knows Aly is not going to be with her, but the feeling of love will make her see things in a better perspective. Agreeing with Rakhi, Sonali said, “Tabse lag raha hai meri duniya hi badal gai (Feels like my world has changed since then),” as Aly blushed, covering his face with his hands and said, “Oh God, that’s so cute!” Rahul then sang Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa and Aly and Sonali danced together.

