Rakhi Sawant's ugliest curse on Bigg Boss 14 is now a Yashraj Mukhate rap
After turning Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue Saada Kutta Tommy into a hit rap song, Yashraj Mukhate is back with a new number and this time his muse is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant. The internet sensation has turned one of Rakhi's many curses into a rap number.
The song is based on Rakhi Sawant who once created a ruckus on finding her flask in the pool. The actor-dancer turned furious and asked her fellow contestants about the culprit who intentionally threw the flask in the pool. She asked Bigg Boss to rewind all the tapes and find the real culprit. She asked if Arshi Khan was the one, saying, "Kya ye saandhni thi?" She even went on to curse the unknown accused in her own style.
The video was shared by Colors and received around 10 lakh likes within 14 hours. A fan wrote, "Rakhi has given Yashraj almost a year of gags in BB14." Another commented, "Rakhi Rocks." One more fan asked Yashraj to make a rap song on Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's dialogue as well.
Rakhi is currently finding it difficult to make friends with her fellow contestants. She had entered the show as one of the six challengers, including Arshi. She is mostly making headlines for her marriage as her husband Ritesh refuses to put in an appearance. She has however, consistently claimed that her marriage is not a publicity stunt and has requested him to come on the show to prove her claim.
She once told Times of India in an interview, “He is a Hindu NRI and I am a Christian, so I did a court marriage and had a Catholic wedding. The wedding was intimate with just family members. My husband works with Donald Trump’s company as an employee.”
Jasmin Bhasin got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and answered questions about everything, from the possibility of her re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 to her love for Aly Goni.
Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava shared a sneak peek from their getaway in the Maldives with daughter Mehr. She also revealed why she is not posting any quintessential 'oh-so-dreamy' pictures.
Eijaz Khan' brother has said that their family was worried about him participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14.
